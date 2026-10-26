Army, Run Monks Organise Maiden Menchuka Valour Run in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army, in collaboration with Run Monks, organised the maiden edition of the Menchuka Valour Run 2026 in Menchuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district on Sunday, with nearly 500 runners and fitness enthusiasts participating.

The event was organised as part of the celebrations leading up to Infantry Day, observed on October 27. Local residents turned out in large numbers to cheer the participants, highlighting community participation and the bond between the Army and the people of Menchuka. Open to all age groups and genders, the event featured three categories - the 5-km Salute Run, 10-km Valour Run and 21-km Spear Run - to promote fitness, endurance, sportsmanship and adventure. It also commemorated the courage and sacrifice of infantry personnel. The programme began with a Zumba session, followed by yoga, before the races were flagged off. The 21-km Spear Run started first, followed by the 5-km Salute Run and the 10-km Valour Run. Participants completed the races against the scenic backdrop of Menchuka Valley.

The Army also organised a weapons display for local residents, showcasing modern infantry equipment and highlighting technological advancements and operational capabilities. The display attracted considerable interest and gave residents an opportunity to learn more about the equipment used by infantry personnel.

A cultural programme marked the conclusion of the event, featuring the Khukri Dance by the Garhwal Regiment, Bhangra and Gatka performances by the Sikh Regiment, and a traditional Memba dance presented by children from Menchuka.

Winners in the race categories received cash prizes and vouchers. The event had a total prize pool of more than Rs 1.25 lakh, recognising sporting achievements and encouraging participation in fitness and endurance activities.

Also Read: NFR Observes Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1