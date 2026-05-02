Indian Army marks first anniversary of Operation Sindoor at Menchuka

Menchuka: The Indian Army commemorated the first anniversary of Operation SINDOOR at Government Higher Secondary School, Menchuka, with enthusiastic participation from students, teachers and members of the local community.

The event was organised to highlight the operational significance of Operation SINDOOR and to enhance public awareness about the role, capabilities and preparedness of the Indian Army. A detailed presentation was conducted, covering the broad contours of the operation, its planning, execution and key outcomes. The session provided the audience with a deeper understanding of the Army's commitment to safeguarding national security and maintaining operational readiness in challenging terrain.

As part of the commemoration, a static display of weapons and equipment was also organised. The display showcased the modern inventory and technological capabilities of the Indian Army, offering the civil populace a firsthand insight into the equipment used by soldiers in high-altitude and demanding operational environments.

The event also provided an opportunity for meaningful interaction between Army personnel and local residents, further strengthening the bond of trust, cooperation and mutual respect. Such initiatives continue to play an important role in reinforcing civil-military synergy in remote border areas.

The commemoration concluded with a renewed resolve towards service, security and nation building, reflecting the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. This information was stated in a press release.

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