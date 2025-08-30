Army safely disposes 15 unserviceable mortar bombs in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army’s Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance disposal team averted a potential disaster by successfully recovering and demolishing 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs in Manigong under Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh. The bombs, discovered during excavation in an area frequented by civilians, posed a grave threat to public safety, defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Friday. Acting swiftly, the specialised disposal team mobilised to the remote site and executed a high-precision demolition operation as per laid down procedures. Despite bad weather and tough terrain, the team ensured safe disposal without causing any hardship to locals or damage to the environment. The spokesman said the operation reflected its unwavering commitment to public safety in even the most remote areas of the country. The coordination between the Army and civil administration was praised for ensuring timely neutralisation of the hazard. The local community and state authorities have expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for its prompt action that restored safety in the area.

