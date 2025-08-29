Arunachal launches first air cargo service, new terminal set for inauguration

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday flagged off its first-ever outbound air cargo service from the Donyi Polo Airport, in a step aimed at boosting the state’s agri-horticultural economy and linking local farmers to wider markets.

State Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, who formally launched the cargo facility, said the initiative, themed ‘Empowering Farmers, Connecting Markets’, will create new opportunities for cultivators by ensuring their produce reaches national markets faster.

“Today, I had the privilege to flag off the first outbound air cargo from our state at Donyi Polo Airport. This initiative will open new horizons for our hardworking farmers,” Raja said in a post on X.

Officials in the state civil aviation department said the cargo service is expected to primarily cater to perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, flowers and other local produce, which often suffer losses due to lack of quick transportation.

The facility, they said, would not only reduce wastage but also enable better price realisation for farmers in remote districts.

The minister also inspected the upcoming terminal building at the Donyi Polo Airport, which has been designed to handle over 400 passengers at a time.

The modern terminal, equipped with passenger amenities, will be formally dedicated to the people of the state on September 2 next.

