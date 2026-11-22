OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 had ended separatist sentiments among Kashmiri youth, asserting that no local youth in the Kashmir Valley was currently involved in terrorism.

Addressing the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Police at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, Shah said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had undergone a significant change after the constitutional provision was revoked.

Recalling the violence and unrest of the 1990s, he said the Valley had witnessed more than 35 years of terrorism. He claimed that the change was not limited to the elimination of terrorists but also involved ending the sense of discrimination and alienation among the younger generation.

Responding to opposition criticism that Article 370 had no connection with terrorism, Shah said developments in the Valley had demonstrated otherwise.

He credited the development initiatives undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014 with strengthening the prospects of lasting peace. He also praised the sacrifices and dedication of security forces and intelligence agencies in maintaining the Valley's connection with the rest of the country.

Referring to the turbulent 1990s, Shah recalled that terrorism was at its peak and there were doubts about the country's ability to retain control over Kashmir. He claimed that even the then chief minister had left for England, while security personnel ensured that the Valley remained connected with the rest of the country. Describing the changes as a matter of national pride, Shah said the decline in separatist sentiments among young people marked a shift towards peace and development. He expressed confidence that the transformation would pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

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