OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Two organisations in Arunachal Pradesh have urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to scrap the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), alleging a lack of transparency, inadequate public consultation and intimidation of people opposing the project.

The Adi Ba Kebang United (ABKU) and Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF) submitted a joint memorandum to Shah by email on Friday, seeking an immediate halt to pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities, the release of detained protesters, withdrawal of central security forces and a judicial inquiry into the October 23 violence in Siang district.

The organisations claimed that previous state governments had rejected the mega dam proposal on the Siang River twice following public opposition, but it was revived in 2024 without proper consultation with affected communities.

They alleged that PFR activities began without adequately informing villagers about the project or clarifying rehabilitation, alternative agricultural land and livelihood restoration arrangements.

The memorandum also questioned the government's justification of the project on national security grounds in view of China's proposed dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, arguing that the concerns of indigenous communities should not be overlooked. The organisations pointed to what they described as contradictory statements by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao. While Khandu had maintained that the dam would not be built without public consent, Gao had reportedly said the project would proceed despite opposition.

They alleged that the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other central security personnel in the affected areas had intimidated protesters and led to the arrest of several youths on fabricated charges. Referring to the October 23 incident, they sought a judicial inquiry into the alleged use of tear gas and stun grenades against protesters. They also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and the removal of RAF and other central armed forces from Upper Siang and Siang districts.

Clarifying their position, the organisations said they were not opposed to development or hydropower projects in principle but favoured smaller dams over the proposed mega project. They warned that large-scale hydropower development could cause displacement, loss of ancestral land and destruction of forests. The groups said they were willing to engage in dialogue with the government, provided discussions took place on equal terms and without intimidation. They maintained that talks held in the presence of armed security personnel would not help build confidence among affected communities.

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