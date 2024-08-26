Arunachal: 283 people found violating ILP regulations

Itanagar: Itanagar Police has conducted a comprehensive Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification drive across the Capital Complex and detected as many as 283 individuals violating the ILP regulations who were later ousted from the state territory, a senior police officer said.

"In a determined effort to enforce the BEFR Act, the Itanagar Police, under the leadership of the ASP Itanagar and the Officers-in-Charge of Itanagar, Chimpu, and Nitivihar Police Stations, conducted a comprehensive Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification operation throughout the township," Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The extensive operation led to the identification of 283 individuals who were found to be in violation of ILP regulations. In a clear demonstration of our steadfast commitment to upholding law and order, five non-FIR cases were promptly registered, all under Section 3 of the BEFR Act, he said. These cases were brought before the executive magistrate, resulting in the immediate expulsion of the violators from the state, Singh added.

