Arunachal: AAPSU Files FIR Against Drishyamuni Chamka for EPIC Forgery, Vows Legal Action

ITANAGAR: AAPSU, in an important development on Monday, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Drishyamuni Chamka for procuring an Elector Photo Identity Card by forgery.

The FIR thereby raises questions about electoral malpractices and the legitimacy of Chamka's actions in light of recent political developments in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ritum Tali, General Secretary of AAPSU, appeared on the media forum at the Arunachal Pradesh Press Club (APC) in Itanagar to term the complaint lodged by Chamka as blatant lies. Chamka had alleged that intervention by AAPSU resulted in his disqualification for submitting a nomination paper for the Bordumsa-Diyun Assembly Constituency in the Changlang district during the recently held state elections.

To this, AAPSU has threatened to move the court against Chamka and has said it will file a defamation case for dragging the name of the union into what they call a spurious and malicious allegation. Tali maintained that Chamka, a refugee, should thank the GoAP for giving him a camp and further asserted that his actions to go around making false claims could disturb the peace in the state.

"There is no truth in his allegations, and we believe he intends to stir unnecessary unrest in Arunachal," Tali said. He urged the state's home department to take swift action to arrest Chamka and bring him to Itanagar, saying that being a refugee, his actions should be strictly confined to the refugee camp where he is living.

Tali also refers to a recent Supreme Court ruling wherein the Committee for Citizenship Rights of Chakmas filed a petition for citizenship, which was subsequently denied. He argued that the alleged attempts on the part of the Chakma community to circumvent the law is such a serious criminal matter that should be brought before courts of law.

The AAPSU further disclosed its intentions to initiate a special drive wherein it would look into the issues of the Chakmas and Hajongs who have allegedly settled illegally in the refugee camps. It asked the GoAP to initiate swift legal procedures against anyone involved in such activities, bringing justice to the people affected by such anomalies.

In addition to the controversy brewing over Chamka, Tali also brought up the issue of ST status to the Mishing community, which has been a contentious matter for long. The ST status to non-APST communities had long been opposed by AAPSU, and Tali questioned the involvement of Adi-Bane Kebang (ABK) in giving ST status to the Mishing community.

Tali criticized the ABK for giving ST rights to 32 Mishmis in the Namsai district and said, that while AAPSU is ably leading the movement against the extension of ST status to non-APST communities, ABK appears to be stymieing it. "We demand a round table discussion on the issue, as conferring ST rights to non-APST communities is a matter of great concern even more so than the Chakma and Hajong refugees," Tali emphasized.

As the controversy unravels, AAPSU's demand for judicial action and a high-level probe reflects its quest to protect the pristine outlook of the social and political fabric of Arunachal Pradesh. The situation remains fluid, and how the GoAP and the relevant authorities absorb this agitation will be crucial in seeing justice for its cause.