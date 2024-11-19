Meghalaya: TUR Demands CBI Probe into Huddersfield Rymbui’s Death, Slams VIP Culture

SHILLONG: In a tragic incident that has reignited debates about VIP culture in India, Huddersfield Rymbui lost his life after he was run over by a speeding police escort vehicle.

The vehicle belonged to the convoy of Meghalaya's Tourism Minister, who was rushing to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival. The Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR), a prominent citizens' group in Meghalaya, has sought an independent and time-bound investigation into the incident by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

TUR has objected to the proposal that the inquiry be conducted by the Meghalaya police saying the accused hail from the same force. "The Meghalaya police cannot conduct the inquiry because the murder accused belongs to Meghalaya police," declared TUR in a statement issued on Monday. The group highlighted the necessity for unbiased investigations into the case so justice can be served to the depressed family of Huddersfield Rymbui.

The incident has brought into sharp focus the rampant VIP culture in Meghalaya, which TUR describes as a "high-level culture of impunity." The organization brought to light the misuse of police escorts, red beacons, tinted glass vehicles, and sirens by politicians, bureaucrats, and their families, in general, across the country.

This murder is the consequence of VIP and high-level culture of impunity that enables the political and bureaucratic class of Meghalaya to ride roughshod over all democratic norms and the rule of law," it added. TUR criticized the flagrant violation of Supreme Court directives governing the use of red beacons and police escorts, saying the political elite prefers privileges over public safety.

TUR urges the public to stand up against the VIP culture that, according to its claims, threatens the very lives and rights of commoners. The organization has called upon citizens to lodge mass complaints against instances of abuse and to demand accountability from those in power. "TUR appeals to the citizens to rise against such abuse of power that threatens the everyday lives of citizens in more ways than one," the statement added.

The tragic death of Huddersfield Rymbui is not an isolated case. Likewise in other parts of the country, similar cases are an open exposure to the dangers of unchecked VIP privilege. Despite repeated public outcry and judicial interventions, the misuse of government resources and positions of power continues to endanger lives and erode trust in the system.

The demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Huddersfield Rymbui is not only a call for justice but also a wake-up call to address the systemic evils of VIP culture and immunity. As Meghalaya mourns the death of one life, it is up to citizens as well as the authorities to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Only through accountability, the rule of law and democratic norms can the state hope to rebuild people's confidence in its governance.