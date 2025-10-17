Arunachal: ADC Rinchin Leta Urges United Effort to Make Tawang Drug-Free

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Chairing the district level monthly NCORD meeting, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rinchin Leta on Thursday called for intensified and coordinated efforts among departments, security agencies, and the public to make Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, a drug-free district, while appreciating ongoing joint initiatives by the police, SSB, and local communities to combat narcotics.

The meeting, was attended by superintendent of police (SP) Dr D W Thongon, Dy SP Tasso Kato, OC (SB) Kesang Norbu, DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, CDPO Dondup Pema, OC PS Niyi Angu, and representatives from the SSB, state and central intelligence agencies, and the market welfare committee.

During the session, DySP Kato presented a detailed report on the anti-drug measures undertaken by Tawang Police, highlighting intensified surveillance, awareness drives, and enforcement operations across the district.

The SP informed that CCTV cameras have been installed at 13 locations with continuous power and monitoring support from nearby households, adding that the remaining areas would be covered in the second phase. He urged the DDSE to coordinate monthly school awareness programmes with relevant agencies to sensitize students about the dangers of drug abuse.

On the proposed drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, CDPO Dondup Pema informed that the project for Tawang had been dropped.

Dr Thongon meanwhile appealed to citizens to actively report drug-related activities through the MANAS portal, calling on the public to be the “eyes and ears of the Police.”

The ADC suggested that the agriculture department procure sprayers and herbicides/weedicides to help eliminate wild cannabis. He commended the joint operations by SSB and district police, supported by villagers, in uprooting wild cannabis plants and urged continued collaboration to sustain the anti-drug momentum.

