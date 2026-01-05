Arunachal: Akhand Bharat Sanatan Indigenous Sewa Samiti formed in Tezu

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Akhand Bharat Sanatan Indigenous Sewa Samiti (ABSISS) was officially formed in Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday with an aim to promote national unity, cultural preservation, and social service among indigenous communities.

The newly-constituted committee will function under the leadership of Adv Mayur Drai as President, Krishna Mahato as Vice-President, Akash Ghimirey as Joint Secretary, Sonup Sonar as Treasurer, Rupal Dutta as Head of Shiksha and Gyan (Education and Knowledge), Thagnem Tayang as Head of Sanskriti Raksha (Cultural Preservation), Adv Krimso Tayang as Advisor, Devendar Kumar Yadav as Patron, and Yayin Tayang as Organizing Secretary.

Soon after its formation, the organization issued a strong statement condemning the recent murder of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was allegedly killed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in what has been described as a racially motivated attack.

The ABSISS termed the incident as ‘inhuman and against the spirit of national integrity,’ and demanded stringent legal action against the culprits responsible for the crime.

The organization said that the killing of an innocent student based on racial identity was shocking and unacceptable in a country that values unity in diversity. It urged both the Uttarakhand Government and the Union Home Ministry to take immediate action to ensure that justice is served and such incidents do not recur.

The organization further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate strong and comprehensive laws against racially motivated crimes, ensuring the safety of citizens from the Northeastern states living in other parts of the country.

The newly-formed body will also initiate awareness campaigns across Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast to promote harmony, equality, and social unity. The Samiti said that it would remain committed to upholding the values of Sanatan Dharma, indigenous identity, and the constitutional ideal of one nation and one people.

