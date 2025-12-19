Sanatan Ekta Shankhanad Mahotsav 2025 calls for unity of Dharma, nation and culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In the conclave of Sanatan Ekta Shankhanad Mahotsav 2025, a clarion and historic call was raised for the re-establishment of the inseparable trinity of Sanatan Dharma, Nation, and Culture. The conclave was organized by Dhubri Sanatan Samaj (DSS) and held in the Kalibari premises here on Wednesday.

The Secretary of DSS, Dipankar Majumdar, said that the Mahotsav was not merely a religious gathering but a structured and visionary effort to reaffirm the inseparable relationship between Dharma, Nation, and Culture, with Sanatan Dharma, the soul of Indian civilization, at its core.

The chief speaker of the Mahotsav was Padma Shri Swami Pradiptanandaji Maharaj (Kartik Maharaj Ji) of Bharat Sevashram Sangha. He stated that Sanatan Dharma formed the foundational basis of India’s national identity, and warned that when Dharma weakens, culture deteriorates and the foundations of the nation begin to tremble.

Speakers stressed on youth consciousness and historical awareness and special emphasis was placed on acquainting the younger generation with their glorious history. They also highlighted that without historical awareness, national self-confidence and future security were impossible.

Also Read: Sanatan Dharma is a universal philosophy of life: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma