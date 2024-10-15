Arunachal: ANSU Appeals for Cooperation in Upcoming General Conference and Elections

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The sixteenth general conference-cum-election organising committee of All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU), has appealed to the entire student’s community and public to cooperate for the successful and peaceful conduct of the conference-cum-general election-2024.

Addressing the media at the press club here on Monday, organising chairman Rahim Yangfo said the conference-cum-election of the ANSU will be held on October 30 to November 2 at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) premises. He said there are many who are not aware of the information, and thus, it was necessary to inform through the media.

He said that the caretaker ANSU president appointed him along with others in the organising committee to ensure the smooth conduct of the sixteenth conference-cum-election of ANUS, for session 2024.

“We appeal to ANSU supporters, who want to see the union to be vibrant, to participate in the general conference-cum-election on the day,” he said, appealing to the students and the aspirants to prepare accordingly. Yangfo, on behalf of the organizing committee also appealed to the candidates for ANSU, and the delegates to ensure a healthy environment, discouraging any violence during the entire election process. He also informed that the organizing committee will be organizing Volleyball competition for the students’ delegates from October 24 to 25. For which, a separate committee has been formed and accordingly endorsed. Besides the sports events, the organising committee has also planned for literary activities. And the entire activities will be held at the ANSU office, he added.

