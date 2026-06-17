Arunachal Approves MSME Ordinance and ₹2,000-Crore Push for Rural Roads

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Arunachal Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Ordinance, 2026, and an Rs 2,000-crore programme to provide all-weather road connectivity to 1,129 unconnected habitations by 2029.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the proposed MSME ordinance to ease business regulations and promote investment, entrepreneurship and employment through a self-declaration mechanism.

It also reviewed the "Shikshit Bharat to Shikshit Arunachal" Mission and noted that Rs 3,612.50 crore had been invested during the first phase, with another Rs 1,500 crore proposed for Phase-II. The mission improved school infrastructure, teacher deployment and learning outcomes.

The cabinet approved amendments to land settlement rules to simplify land-use conversion within notified master plan areas and adopted the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Policy, 2026, to strengthen cooperative institutions and digital governance.

Also Read: GI Tag for Tripura’s Tribal Instrument Boosts Cultural Preservation