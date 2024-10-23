Arunachal: APSLSA Opens Legal Aid Clinic at Pangin Police Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the Siang District Legal Services Authority, has opened a legal aid clinic at the Pangin police station.

The legal aid clinic will serve as a critical resource for providing speedy and affordable legal aid to women, marginalized communities, and inmates. It will also focus on cases concerning missing children and offences against minors, thereby supporting efforts to ensure child protection.

The clinic was inaugurated by APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado in the presence of key officials and stakeholders, including Siang Deputy Commissioner Phunchu Norbu Thungon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sange Tenzin, Siang Bar Association president Tapang Tabing, and others. Ado explained the objectives of the legal aid clinic, emphasizing the role of free and competent legal services provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

He also spoke on the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, and the importance of paralegal volunteers in assisting communities. He stressed the need for effective coordination between police stations and legal aid institutions to ensure early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages.

Also Read: APSLSA conducts legal awareness in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: