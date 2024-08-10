Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) opens legal aid clinic at Naharlagun

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary Yomge Ado on Friday inaugurated a legal aid clinic at the head office of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society at Naharlagun. The main objective of opening a legal aid clinic was to make justice accessible to all common people at the grassroots level and to provide free legal aid to weaker/vulnerable sections of the society.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) president Kani Nada Maling highlighted the key roles of her organization and APSLSA to participants. She expressed gratitude to Ado for taking the initiative to open a legal aid clinic and how it will benefit the common needy people. In his brief speech, Ado sensitized the participants on the rights of a legal aid seeker entitled under Section 12 of Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. He also highlighted the importance of paralegal volunteers (PLVs), who act as an effective bridge between the legal services institutions, legal seekers and other institutions.

Ado encouraged the participants to reach out to the PLVs and legal aid clinic directly for any legal services and assistance. DLSA Papum Pare legal aid counsel advocate Nega Taying spoke on the roles and functions of legal aid clinics, rights of women and the new criminal laws. More than 50 participants, mostly shopkeepers and vegetable vendors attended the event. Till date, the APSLSA has opened 44 legal aid clinics across the state to cater to the needs of the people free of cost.

