Arunachal: Army conducts drone integration exercise in tactical ops during Exercise Siyom Prahar

Itanagar: The Indian Army successfully validated the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations during Exercise Siyom Prahar, conducted in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh from 08 to 10 September, a defence official said.

The three-day field training exercise, held under realistic battlefield conditions, marked a major step in operational preparedness by integrating drones seamlessly across both tactical and operational depths, Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat informed on Thursday. The scope of drone employment extended from persistent surveillance and battlefield reconnaissance to target acquisition and precision strike, underscoring their transformative role in enhancing combat effectiveness, he said.

A central focus of the exercise was the development and validation of new Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) suited for future battlefields, the spokesperson said. These included innovative methods for integrating drone inputs with conventional firepower, refining joint targeting processes and ensuring rapid decision-making in fluid combat scenarios.

