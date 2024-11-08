Arunachal: Army Distributes Solar Lamps to Villages in Assam

A Correspondent

PASIGHAT: Spear Corps, Sigar, in collaboration with Sunbird Trust, distributed 700 solar lamps to needy individuals in the Jonai area of Assam, bordering East Siang District.

The initiative aims to promote renewable energy, reduce reliance on conventional energy sources, and support the ‘Har Ghar Diya’ campaign.

The Army source said that an additional 500 solar lamps will be distributed soon. These solar lamps will be invaluable for families and students, aiding their daily activities and creating a safer and more productive environment.

The distribution event was attended by Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner Anand Malhotra, CDC Jonai Rahul Javir, village heads from various districts, and senior Indian Army officials.

By promoting the use of solar energy, the Army is contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions associated with traditional lighting methods like kerosene.

