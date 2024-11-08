Union Home Secy reviews Assam's border row with M'laya & Arunachal

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan visited Assam to review the progress of the Assam-Meghalaya-Arunachal Pradesh border agreements to finalize boundaries within six months.

He held a meeting with the senior officials of the Assam government and Assam Police to assess the law and order situation in the state, as per a tweet by the Chief Minister Office.

The Union Home Secretary conducted an in-depth review of the implementation status of various boundary and peace agreements in the state.

Mohan also reviewed the success of the over the years in counter-insurgency and peace and community policing efforts.

It is also notable to mention that 15 clauses of the Karbi Accord, 6 clauses of the ULFA Accord, and 6 clauses of the DNLA Accord have already been implemented and the rest are being implemented by all parties concerned.

The border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya date back to 1971 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The 884.9 km boundary has been a point of contention, with 12 areas of dispute, including Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, and others.

Similarly, the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute, pending for decades, was recently resolved, with a historic agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The surrendered militants of various groups have been rehabilitated as per policies of the Government of India and the Government of Assam and are being empowered to create their own livelihoods as they start their journey in mainstream society.

In addition, several other issues were also discussed which included improved law and order, implementation of boundary agreements, flood and wetland management and engagement with the autonomous councils.

Cabinet Minister of Higher Education Ranoj Pegu, Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Assam also met the BTC Deputy CEM and the CEMs of Tiwa, Mising and Rabha Hasong Autonomous councils to discuss the status of the Central support towards fulfilling regional aspirations.

The resolution of the Hahim area dispute is a notable achievement, demonstrating the commitment of the states to find mutually acceptable solutions. The agreement between Assam and Meghalaya is expected to pave the way for resolving disputes in other sectors of their shared border.

The cooperation between Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh will focus on completing surveys of disputed areas, ensuring a peaceful and prosperous North East.

This development is part of the Modi government’s efforts to establish complete peace in the region, marked by several accords, including the BRU, NLFT, and Karbi Anglong tribal peace agreements. (ANI)

