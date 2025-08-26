Arunachal: Army motivates Agniveer aspirants in Aalo

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a bid to guide and inspire local youth, the military authorities at Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, organized an interactive session with Agniveer aspirants.

The programme focused on instilling confidence among the candidates through a motivational lecture and providing practical support for the recruitment process.

A documentation-assistance desk was also set up, where aspirants had their papers verified and were briefed on essential requirements to ensure smooth participation in the forthcoming physical tests, Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement here. Such initiatives, the Guwahati-based defence spokesman said, not only motivate young people but also equip them with the knowledge and preparation needed to succeed. The Agniveer scheme, launched under the Agnipath recruitment model, offers young men and women between the ages of 17 and 21, an opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

It is designed to infuse the military with youthful energy while also giving participants valuable skills, discipline, and exposure that will aid them in future careers. A portion of the Agniveers will have the opportunity to continue their service in the Armed Forces, while others will exit with a financial package and avenues for further employment.

