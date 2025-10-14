Pema Khandu unveils railway expansion plan to transform Arunachal connectivity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reaffirmed his government’s strong commitment to transforming the frontier state through enhanced railway connectivity, describing the ongoing initiatives as a “giant leap” towards economic growth and inclusive development.

“Transforming Arunachal through Rail Connectivity! Major strides are being made to link every corner of our state with the national railway network,” the chief minister said ina post on X.

Khandu highlighted a series of ambitious railway infrastructure projects that are underway across the state.

Among them, the Naharlagun Railway Station, the first major railhead in the capital region, is currently being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme, aimed at improving passenger amenities, station facilities, and capacity to handle growing traffic.

Similarly, the Pasighat Railway station, which is expected to be completed by December this year, will serve as a vital transport hub for the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, connecting the Siang belt to the national network and easing movement of goods and passengers.

Khandu further informed that the detailed project report (DPR) for the Pasighat–Tezu–Parshuram Kund–Rupai railway line has been completed, paving the way for the next phase of implementation.

The line, once operational, is expected to provide a crucial link between key cultural and economic zones, boosting tourism and trade along the Brahmaputra valley corridor, officials said.

The chief minister also mentioned that field-level surveys have been successfully completed for two other strategically significant routes, Silapathar–Bame–Along (96 km) and Misamari–Tawang (198 km), both of which hold immense strategic and developmental importance.

The Misamari–Tawang route, will enhance accessibility to the high-altitude districts near the Indo-China border and contribute to strengthening national security infrastructure in the region.

