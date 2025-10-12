Kuruwabahi Tiniali reels under artificial floods; over 50 villages affected

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The busy commercial and residential area of Kuruwabahi Tiniali, under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency, which had never before experienced an artificial flood, is now facing severe waterlogging even after a brief spell of rain. More than 50 villages in the greater Kuruwabahi area are suffering as the National Highway 37 connecting road has turned into a waterlogged zone, causing immense hardship to the public. Notably, the artificial flood in this key commercial hub has not only put local traders and business establishments in distress but also severely disrupted the movement of ordinary pedestrians.

School students are being forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their schools, risking their safety.

The main causes of this artificial flooding are the lack of regular cleaning of drains and canals, unplanned construction on natural water outlets, piles of plastic waste, and uncontrolled runoff water flowing down from the nearby Borchapori Tea Estate. Despite this, no preventive or remedial measures have been taken by the Kuruwabahi Panchayat, Borchapori Tea Estate management, or the Public Works Department (PWD).

Local residents alleged that they have repeatedly informed the concerned authorities about the artificial flood problem in Kuruwabahi Tiniali, yet no action or response has been received from the departments concerned.

Also Read: Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sends relief materials to flood-hit Darjeeling

Also Watch: