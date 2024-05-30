Arunachal: Arunachalee Cricketer Techi Doria Signs with Wolverhampton Cricket Club for 2024 Season

ITANAGAR: In historic achievement for Arunachal Pradesh cricketer Techi Doria has signed contract with Wolverhampton Cricket Club. This makes him first player from state to join prestigious team. Doria will represent Wolverhampton in the 2024 Birmingham and District Premier League. This competition is steeped in history. It is the world's first recorded cricket league, established in 1888. Today, the league holds Premier League status under the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Doria's journey to this milestone has been marked by exceptional performances in domestic cricket. Particularly in the Ranji Trophy. In recent outings Doria accumulated an impressive total of 411 runs. He averaged 58.71 across his last four matches. His notable innings included half-centuries against strong opponents. Sikkim, Mizoram Nagaland and Hyderabad demonstrating his ability to excel under pressure.

Beyond his batting prowess, Doria contributes significantly to cricketing community by offering free training to students annually. His all-round capabilities are further highlighted by his ability to pick up vital wickets with his leg spin.

Doria's signing with Wolverhampton Cricket Club comes with official recognition from British High Commission in New Delhi. He has been issued letter detailing his International Sportsperson Visa, certificate of sponsorship and other necessary formalities. This endorsement marks significant step in his cricketing career.

As Doria prepares to embark on this new chapter. His achievement serves as inspiration for aspiring cricketers from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. His dedication skill and consistent performance have paved the way for this remarkable opportunity. It highlights potential for talent from less represented regions to shine on global stage.

Techi Doria's journey to Wolverhampton Cricket Club not only showcases his individual talent. It also underscores growing recognition of cricketing talent from diverse parts of India. The 2024 Birmingham and District Premier League will undoubtedly be enriched by his participation. Cricket enthusiasts will keenly follow his progress in upcoming season.