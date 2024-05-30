Manipur: Loktak Authority and Fishermen Join Forces for Flood Relief

IMPHAL: Chief Minister Biren Singh has been closely overseeing the efforts of a dedicated flood rescue team from the Loktak Development Authority (LDA).

This team, headed by LDA Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh and supported by Project Director Bhagaton, has been working closely with the Chief Secretary, district administration, and other stakeholders to reduce the impact of the recent floods.

To enhance its relief efforts, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) has partnered with the fishing community of Thanga.

They have sent three teams of fishermen from Thanga, along with their boats, to help evacuate people stranded in severely flooded areas in Imphal.