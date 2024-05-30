Manipur: Loktak Authority and Fishermen Join Forces for Flood Relief

IMPHAL: Chief Minister Biren Singh has been closely overseeing the efforts of a dedicated flood rescue team from the Loktak Development Authority (LDA).
This team, headed by LDA Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh and supported by Project Director Bhagaton, has been working closely with the Chief Secretary, district administration, and other stakeholders to reduce the impact of the recent floods.
To enhance its relief efforts, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) has partnered with the fishing community of Thanga.
They have sent three teams of fishermen from Thanga, along with their boats, to help evacuate people stranded in severely flooded areas in Imphal.
The LDA teams have rescued over 800 individuals affected by the floods and are still actively leading the rescue and relief work.
Apart from working closely with the fishing community of Thanga and coordinating with various agencies, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) is actively monitoring the low-lying areas around Loktak Lake to manage and prevent potential flood risks.
The LDA extends its sincere thanks to everyone involved in these crucial relief efforts, especially the fishermen from Thanga.
Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man died, and three others were left injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Thonglang road in the Senapati district of Manipur.
Another 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river. In Imphal, a 75-year-old man died from electrocution on Wednesday after he accidentally touched an electric pole during the rain.
The Imphal River overflowed, flooding many areas and causing water to enter hundreds of households in the Imphal Valley.
Flooding affected at least 86 areas in Imphal West district, including Khuman Lampak, Nagaram, Sagolband, Uripok, Keisamthong, and Paona, this was due to the Nambul River overflowing its banks.
Torrential rain caused the banks of the Imphal River to break near the Keirang, Khaban, and Lairiyenbam Leikei areas in the Imphal East district. This led to water flowing into several areas, flooding hundreds of houses.
