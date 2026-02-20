Arunachal: Assam Rifles organizes medical camp in Tirap district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Assam Rifles organized a comprehensive medical camp at Dadam village in Tirap district on Thursday, benefiting 315 villagers with essential healthcare services under the Op Sadbhavana project.

The initiative, undertaken by the Khonsa Battalion, aimed to improve access to primary healthcare in the region and promote overall well-being among the local population. The outreach programme addressed immediate medical needs in an area with limited healthcare infrastructure.

During the camp, villagers received a range of services, including general health examinations, eye check-ups, physician consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, as well as physiotherapy assistance.

The programme witnessed encouraging participation, with 315 beneficiaries availing themselves of OPD consultations.

The battalion ensured the smooth conduct of the camp with comprehensive medical support and expressed appreciation to the medical professionals, volunteers, sponsors and members of the local community for their collective efforts in making the initiative a success.

The event also helped strengthen bonds of trust, cooperation and goodwill between the security forces and the local community.

