Arunachal Assembly BAC Sets Agenda for Sept 8–9 Special Session

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday finalised the agenda for the two-day special session of the House scheduled for September 8 and 9.

The meeting of the BAC, chaired by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, discussed the proposed government business and legislative matters to be taken up during the special session.

According to an official statement issued by the Speaker's cell, the meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and Congress MLA Kumar Waii.

Assembly Secretary Tadar Meena, Commissioner (Parliamentary Affairs), additional secretary and senior officials of the Assembly also attended the meeting.

The committee held detailed deliberations on the proposed business to ensure smooth and orderly proceedings and provide scope for discussions on matters concerning the state and its people, Pongte said in a social media post.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to the members and officials for their suggestions, participation and cooperation, and said he looked forward to a constructive and meaningful special session in the larger interest of Arunachal Pradesh.

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