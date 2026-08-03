Arunachal: Pasang Dorjee Sona reviews development projects and public service delivery in Shi-Yomi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona reviewed ongoing development projects and assessed public service delivery in Shi-Yomi district during a meeting with heads of departments at Tato on Saturday.

The review covered key sectors, including education, healthcare, rural development, road connectivity, power supply, drinking water, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, urban development, hydropower, policing and civil supplies.

Sona said the discussions focused on identifying operational bottlenecks, improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring the timely implementation of flagship government welfare schemes.

The meeting also reviewed recent progress in the education sector, including academic performance, infrastructure development and plans to strengthen human capital in the district. The minister urged officials to adopt a proactive, accountable and result-oriented approach, stressing that public welfare must remain the top priority. He said every development initiative should deliver tangible benefits to the people of Shi-Yomi.

Also Read: Pasang Dorjee Sona bats for continuous learning for legislators