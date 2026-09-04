Tripura BJP urges deferment of voter list revision amid Village Committee polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura BJP has demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, scheduled to begin on September 5, be deferred in view of the ongoing process for the Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. A delegation of the party, comprising former state BJP president and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee and General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, met the State Electoral Officer and submitted a memorandum on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharjee said the SIR process is scheduled to begin on September 5. However, the State Election Commission has also announced the Village Committee elections for September 28.

He said conducting the SIR process and the VC elections simultaneously could put additional pressure on election officials and ground-level workers. A large number of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials are likely to be engaged in election-related duties during this period.

"Many BLOs and other workers will be busy with the Village Committee election process. Therefore, we have urged the Election Commission to withhold or defer the SIR process until the VC elections are completed," the MP said. The BJP delegation requested the Election Commission to consider the practical difficulties that may arise from conducting both processes simultaneously and take a decision accordingly.

Also Read: 14 Manipur CSOs welcome Assembly resolution to update NRC before Census