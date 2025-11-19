Arunachal assembly’s privilege panel warns DCs on protocol lapses

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Privilege Committee of the Eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners to strictly follow official protocols during government programmes and events after reviewing departmental responses in a breach of privilege case involving Tawang district. Chairing the fifth sitting of the committee at the Assembly here, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor led the examination of replies submitted by various departments, including the Tawang district administration, in connection with the privilege motion moved by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering. Following detailed scrutiny, the committee resolved to issue strictures to all deputy commissioners, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to established procedures to prevent future lapses and safeguard legislative dignity. Committee members present included MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Puinnyo Apum, Hayeng Mangfi and Hage Appa.

