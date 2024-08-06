Arunachal: ASVS conducts annual meet with priorities on state education sector

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) conducted its annual general body meeting (AGM) for the year 2024-25 to present the budget for the current year and finalizing several initiatives for the year particularly, in development of education. The meeting held at Abotani Vidya Niketan in Lower Subansiri district under the chairmanship of Dr Mika Umpo, vice president of ASVS was also attended by Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra organizing secretary Dr Pawan Tiwari and ASVS patron Tai Tagak among others.

The annual general body meeting served as a pivotal platform for presenting and discussing various essential reports and plans, underscoring the commitment of ASVS towards fostering educational development in the region, a communiqué informed here.

ASVS treasurer Tumge Lollen presented the last year’s audit report providing a comprehensive overview of the financial health and transparency of the organisation, highlighting the prudent financial management and resource allocation that has enabled ASVS to undertake numerous educational projects and initiatives successfully.

Organisation secretary Gyamar Kassung presented the annual activities report, which detailed the extensive range of activities and programmes conducted by ASVS throughout the year.

The report emphasised the organization’s efforts in promoting quality education, teacher training, student welfare programs, and community engagement initiatives. Highlights included successful teacher training workshops, scholarship programs for underprivileged students, and community outreach activities aimed at raising awareness about the importance of education. The budget for 2024-25 was also presented during the meeting.

The budget outlines the financial planning and allocation for various educational projects, infrastructure development, and capacity-building programs. Emphasis was placed on ensuring that resources are utilized efficiently to maximize impact.

Key areas of focus include expanding digital learning initiatives, improving school infrastructure and supporting innovative teaching methodologies.

The priorities of the ASVS for the current year includes, strengthening teacher training programs, enhancing the skills and capabilities of educators through targeted training programs to ensure high-quality teaching and learning experiences for students.

New training modules focusing on digital literacy and inclusive education are being developed. Expanding student welfare initiatives, implementing programs focused on the holistic development and well-being of students, including scholarships, health and nutrition programs, and extracurricular activities, were some of the priorities. Plans to introduce mental health support services in schools are underway. Community engagement and outreach, deepening the involvement of local communities in educational initiatives, fostering a supportive and collaborative environment for students and educators were also stressed in the meeting.

