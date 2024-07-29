Arunachal Pradesh Announces Scholarships for ST Candidates at Top Global Universities

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has unveiled comprehensive scholarship scheme for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates from the state. The Innovative Arunachal Pradesh Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme will provide significant financial support to ST students. These students secure admission in undergraduate and postgraduate programs at top 150 global universities per the QS World University Rankings.

The QS World University Rankings is prestigious and comprehensive listing of the world's best educational institutions. It serves as benchmark for academic excellence globally.

Announcing the new initiative during his budget speech in the Assembly Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio detailed the scope and benefits of the scheme. “Under this initiative, we will offer scholarships to all APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe) youth who gain admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at top 150 global universities” Mein stated.

The scholarship program will cover 75% of tuition fees on-campus residence fees, round-trip airfare and medical insurance premiums for students. This significant financial aid aims to alleviate the burden of high educational costs. It will make international academic opportunities more accessible to ST students from Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition to this state government will also cover 75% of training and associated fees for ST candidates pursuing commercial pilot licenses from recognized government institutes in India, such as the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy.

The inauguration of Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport Donyi Polo Airport, marks significant milestone. It positions the state on national aviation map. However high cost of commercial pilot training has been deterrent for many aspiring pilots.

“Despite opportunities presented by our new airport, prohibitive cost of obtaining Commercial Pilot Licenses often discourages our youth from pursuing careers as pilots” Mein noted. “We aim to support up to 10 youths in the coming years with this initiative”

This strategic move by Arunachal Pradesh government highlights its commitment to educational excellence. It also emphasizes professional development of its youth. This ensures they can compete on a global stage. Additionally they can contribute significantly to the state's growth and development.