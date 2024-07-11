Centre releases Rs 35 crore for Arunachal Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Union Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced release of financial assistance of Rs 35 crore as the central share to Arunachal Pradesh for ongoing projects under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS), is an area development programme under which community infrastructure and basic amenities are being created in the identified areas.

The minister on Tuesday reviewed the physical and financial status of the projects approved under PMJVK of the ministry for the northeastern state, laying a roadmap for future plans under the Karyakram.

The Centre is committed to developing minorities with the “Whole of Government” approach with specific focus on the Buddhist communities primarily in the far-flung border areas in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The focus is on modernizing traditional theological education and providing professional, vocational, and skill development courses for young Buddhists.

A roadmap for early execution of 10 approved projects under the Buddhist Development Plan (with total estimated cost of Rs 41.07 crore) was also discussed by the minister during the meeting.

The programme aims at converging various ongoing schemes of the ministry such as PMJVK, PM-Vikas, scholarship as well as the programmes and the schemes being administered by the National Minorities Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NMDFC).

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Bimal Borah attends rubber plantation review meet with Piyush Goyal (sentinelassam.com)