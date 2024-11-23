Arunachal: Awareness Campaign on Legal Adoption and Foster Care Organized in East Siang

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The East Siang District Administration, under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, organized a one-month-long National Adoption Awareness Month with the theme "Foster Care and Foster Care Leading to Adoption."

The initiative aims to raise awareness about legal adoption and foster care, ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for children in need.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu emphasized the importance of such initiatives in providing a secure future for children.

The District Child Protection Officer, Machi Gao, elaborated on the legal procedures and benefits of adoption and foster care.

The programme highlighted the need for a supportive and caring environment for children who have lost parental care. By promoting legal adoption and foster care, the district administration aims to provide these children with loving families and a brighter future.

Also Read: Minister Wangsu Seeks Collaboration with NDRI to Boost Arunachal Dairy Sector

Also Watch: