Minister Wangsu Seeks Collaboration with NDRI to Boost Arunachal Dairy Sector

ITANAGAR: In order to explore technological collaborations to boost the dairy sector in the state, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu visited the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) at Karnal in Haryana on Wednesday.

Terming NDRI as the “Supreme Centre of Dairy in India,” Wangsu acknowledged its potential in tackling climate-related challenges, including the impact of global warming on fodder production and livestock breeding, an official release informed on Thursday.

“It is crucial to focus on developing climate-resilient breeds to sustain dairy farming amidst changing climatic conditions. NDRI’s research and innovations in this field are highly commendable,” he said.

Highlighting Arunachal’s vast potential for organic dairy farming, Wangsu, who also holds the portfolios of Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs, and Food and Civil Supplies, expressed his ambition to make Arunachal Pradesh an organic dairy products’ state.

“We are here on a big mission for our state. With Arunachal’s abundant land and resources, we aim to establish it as an organic hub for dairy and other products,” he added.

With the state government’s Agriculture and Horticulture Policy in place, Wangsu said that the plans to develop the dairy sector as a vital economic and nutritional contributor will be their next step. He described the collaboration with NDRI as a step toward achieving these goals, according to an official press note.

Dr. Dheer Singh, Director of NDRI, presented a detailed report on the institute’s achievements, ongoing projects, and future goals. He also discussed NDRI’s initiatives in the North Eastern Hill (NEH) region, including tackling fodder-related challenges.

He further stressed the projected milk demand, five-year plans for the dairy sector, and the institute’s contributions to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

On the occasion, the Arunachal delegation of senior officers of the Animal Husbandry Department interacted with directors, secretaries, and faculty heads of the institute and discussed upgrading indigenous cattle germplasm and addressing milk adulteration issues of the State. They expressed the importance of empowering young entrepreneurs in the state by adopting NDRI’s technologies.

The Wangsu-led team made a round of key facilities at NDRI, including the Model Dairy Unit, Animal Breeding Centre, and Biotechnology Section, the release added.

