Arunachal: AWKDSU calls 24-hour bandh in W-Kameng over absent teachers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has announced a 24-hour complete bandh across the district in Arunachal Pradesh from 5 am on September 8 to 5 am on September 9, demanding immediate joining of 12 transferred teachers who have failed to report to their new postings. The union said the prolonged absence of these teachers has severely hampered the academic progress and welfare of students in the district.

AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow said the bandh is a last resort after repeated appeals and deadlines were ignored. He warned that any untoward incident during the shutdown would be the responsibility of the teachers who have not joined.

The issue stems from a July 20 government notification transferring and posting 203 teachers across Arunachal Pradesh, of which 12 were posted to schools in West Kameng.

Nearly seven weeks later, they have not reported for duty. The union initially waited 15 days, then met the education commissioner on August 5 and issued a 10-day ultimatum. Despite assurances that the teachers would join by August 15, no action followed.

Subsequent consultative meetings were held with the West Kameng Indigenous People Society, community-based student unions, and other organizations. Acting on their advice, AWKDSU submitted memorandums to the chief minister and education minister on August 26. However, the grievance remains unaddressed.

David Jebisow, president of All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union (AARSU) and issue vice chairman, expressed frustration, saying, “While the education minister has taken a good step in shuffling teacher postings, these teachers are acting on their own whims and fancies. Such teachers should be terminated from duty by the government.”

Also Read: Government to set up women’s university in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Also Watch: