Meghalaya: Khyndailad Vendors' Relocation in Set for Completion by November

SHILLONG: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the Meghalaya government would complete the relocation of street vendors from Khyndailad, also known as Police Bazar, by mid-November.

According to Lyngdoh, the relocation process would be held in two phases that will allow permits for nearly 200 to 250 vendors. Conversely, it would start improving areas for pedestrians by providing special spaces as well as footpaths.

The first phase of the development will cater to Khyndailad, and the second phase will assist Laitumkhrah. The minister further said that three places have been shortlisted as the destination for the relocation of the vendors.

Unregistered Vendors

On the issue of unregistered vendors, Lyngdoh explained that it has, in fact, initiated a yearlong registration process. He reiterated that only a particular set of individuals will feature in the list of registered vendors who qualify for relocation.

Street vendors in the Shillong Municipality area have been asked to report to the office of the Chairperson of the Town Vending Committee within 15 days for registration, following a survey conducted by the authorities themselves.

Provisional Town Vending Committee and Shillong Municipal Board, in a joint press note, informed that the survey was conducted in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 and the Meghalaya Street Vendors' Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Schemes 2023.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said that the state government has decided to allot land opposite Harijan Colony in which 342 families would be relocated there.

This decision was taken after a meeting was held with members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Save Shillong Sikhs.

The older Gurdwara will be kept and let the people own the new area that would decrease government spending.

According to Wahlang, there was no relocation process stood back; however the government kept things the way they were, for the moment, and clung to this new option: land.