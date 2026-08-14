Meghalaya Cabinet approves resolution opposing uranium mining

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft resolution opposing uranium mining and related activities in the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

Sangma said the resolution would be placed before the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during its Autumn Session, beginning August 24. It would appeal to the Centre not to permit any form of uranium mining or related activity in Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister said the state government's position remained firmly opposed to uranium mining in any form. The proposed resolution would formally reiterate Meghalaya's stance through the legislative process and underline its appeal to the Government of India to keep the state out of uranium-related operations.

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