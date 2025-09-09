Arunachal cabinet approves urban planning amendment bill, clears key reforms

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, which convened at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Monday, approved the introduction of the Draft Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly session, marking a major step towards streamlining urban growth and development in the state.

The decision comes against the backdrop of rapid urbanisation in the state, with 47 notified urban centres requiring structured planning interventions to curb haphazard growth.

The amendment bill will provide a legal framework for town planning schemes and land pooling, and enable the state to access Rs 100 crore in capital incentives during the current financial year under the scheme for special assistance to the states for capital investment 2025-26.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, observed that the initiative aligns with the state government’s long-term vision for sustainable urbanisation while addressing challenges posed by geography and accessibility, a CMO release informed here.

The proposed amendments will further facilitate organised urban growth by introducing new planning schemes, transferring development rights, and empowering local bodies to implement master plans in line with national and constitutional provisions, including the 74th Amendment Act.

Recognising urgent needs in public safety, the cabinet sanctioned four new fire stations at Mebo (East Siang), Kimin (Papum Pare), Deomali (Tirap) and Lungla (Tawang), along with the creation of 68 posts to provide adequate manpower. The move aims to strengthen emergency response capacity across vulnerable regions.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Property Tax Management Rule, 2025, prepared by the directorate of town planning under the Urban Affairs department.

The rule will be implemented in all municipal areas in the first phase, with the government underlining that property tax collection will boost fiscal autonomy of urban local bodies (ULBs) and make them financially self-reliant, an initiative being promoted as “Atmanirbhar Municipality.”

The cabinet also cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal (Control on Advertisement) Regulations, 2025, designed to regulate outdoor advertising and balance commercial interests with urban aesthetics.

Further, amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Rules, 2012 were approved, paving the way for allotment of government land on lease for agriculture, residential, commercial, industrial and public utility purposes. Lease tenures will be up to 50 years, extendable for another 49 years.

Recruitment rules for several posts, including art experts, finance and accounts officers/treasury officers, labour inspectors, statistical inspectors and marketing inspectors, were also amended across the departments of Information & Public Relations, Finance, Labour & Employment, and Agriculture.

