Arunachal cabinet clears Rs 1,500-crore school infrastructure mission

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,500-crore school infrastructure upgradation mission, direct government jobs for medal-winning sportspersons and several reforms to improve public service delivery and ease of doing business.

The Cabinet approved the standard operating procedure for Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029, with an indicative outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for 2026-27 to 2028-29. The mission will focus on upgrading classrooms, school buildings, hostels and teachers' quarters across the state.

The first phase covered more than 800 schools, including over 120 hostels, 152 science laboratories and 159 libraries. The second phase will identify infrastructure gaps and prioritise projects through district-based planning. Digital tracking, geo-tagging, financial audits and third-party verification will monitor implementation.

The Cabinet also approved the Chief Minister's Sports Talent Appointment and Recognition Scheme (CM-STARS), which will provide direct government employment to medal-winning athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Commonwealth Games.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh (Methods and Procedures of Delivery of Services) Rules, 2017, allowing online filing of appeals, automated processing and automatic escalation when notified public services are delayed. The revised rules also provide for financial accountability of defaulting officials and compensation to citizens affected by delays.To ease business operations, the Cabinet approved rationalisation of dual licensing requirements for 28 categories of establishments in municipal areas. Businesses holding valid statutory licences or registrations from competent central or state authorities will no longer require a separate municipal trade licence, but must continue to meet fire safety, sanitation, building and environmental regulations.

The Cabinet also cleared a revised operation and maintenance policy for rural and urban water supply systems, incorporating 19 recommendations of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The government said more than Rs 4,500 crore had been spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission between 2016 and 2026, with the state achieving 100 per cent Har Ghar Jal coverage.

Other decisions included approval of the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Development Authority Land Disposal Rules, 2026, to facilitate leasehold-based land management and private investment, including the proposed Hollongi Aero-City.The Cabinet also approved an MoU between the Department of Geology and Mining and the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre for using satellite imagery, GIS and drone surveys in mineral exploration and monitoring, besides increasing timber royalty rates.

It further approved the creation of posts in several departments, including Lokayukta, Election, Rural Works, Rural Development, Sericulture, Fisheries, and Geology and Mining, along with recruitment rules for various posts.

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