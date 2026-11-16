Bernard Marak calls on Conrad Sangma to resolve 30-month GHADC salary crisis

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the prolonged salary crisis in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) continuing to affect employees and their families, BJP leader Bernard N Marak has urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to intervene personally and prioritise the clearance of 30 months of outstanding salaries.

Marak said council employees, students and pensioners should not be made to bear the consequences of administrative and financial failures. He also highlighted the difficulties faced by economically weaker Scheduled Tribe (ST) students due to the release of scholarships in instalments, as well as pending pensions for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities and unpaid salaries of casual workers and teachers.

In a statement, Marak said, "Council employees and their families cannot be expected to suffer indefinitely for the administrative and financial failures of those entrusted with governance."

He attributed the accumulated salary arrears to the alleged negligence and failure of successive National People's Party (NPP)-led Executive Committees and urged the Chief Minister to fulfil the commitment to clear the outstanding dues.

He said the staggered release of scholarships had left many ST students struggling to arrange admission fees and meet other educational expenses. Delays in pension payments and salaries had further compounded the financial difficulties faced by vulnerable sections of society, he added.

Stressing that public funds and administrative attention should be directed towards people dependent on them for their livelihood, education and dignity, Marak said, "Governance must begin with responsibility towards the deprived, not political priorities." He urged the Chief Minister to ensure the time-bound clearance of all pending dues and end the prolonged uncertainty faced by employees, students and pensioners.

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