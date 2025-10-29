Arunachal: CBC Bomdila conducts outreach programmes to promote ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), West Kameng Field Office under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Tuesday organized a special outreach programme on 'Swachhata Hi Seva' at Bomdila to raise awareness among students and the public about the importance of cleanliness and community participation.

Welcoming the participants, CBC Field Publicity Officer L. Dawa outlined the objectives of the initiative.

The Principal of Guru Padma Sambhava Memorial School, Huka Zimo, attended the event along with teacher Baburam Gurung, who served as the resource person and sensitized attendees on hygiene, cleanliness, and collective responsibility under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The programme featured a cleanliness drive and a theme-based quiz competition on Swachhata, with prizes awarded to the winners. Cultural performances by the Bugun Cultural Society, a registered PRT-empanelled group, added vibrancy to the event.

Also Read: CM Pema Khandu pays heartfelt tribute to bravehearts on Infantry Day