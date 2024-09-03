Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

Itanagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against the former deputy commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh along with two others in a case related to misappropriation of public funds. The charge sheet was filed against Padma Jaishwa, a 2003 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and other union territories (AGMUT) cadre, along with the then finance and accounts officer Nor Bahadur Sonar and former cashier Rinchin Phuntsok, working at the DC office.

Consequent to a notification issued by the Arunachal Pradesh government and further notification issued by the Centre, the central agency had registered a case on March 4, 2021, against the three accused, on allegations that DC used her official position by corrupt and illegal means to withdrew cash from government accounts for personal purposes, a press communiqué informed. The DC also allegedly prepared demand drafts and remitted the amount to the accounts of private individuals, payable at SBI, Chandigarh. It was also alleged that the DC on numerous occasions called the cashier and the FAO to her office and asked them to withdraw money in cash on a returnable basis, and the said amounts were, allegedly, misappropriated.

Further, it was alleged that then DC committed gross procedural lapses in conspiracy with the two in getting drafts and deposit at call receipts (DCRs) amounting to Rs 28 lakhs prepared to get the amount released from treasury in conspiracy with the cashier and FAO. During the investigation, it has been established that the then DC entered into a into a criminal conspiracy with two officials of her office in pursuance thereof, dissolved three DCRs created out of government funds, and also issued ten demand drafts amounting to Rs 28 lakh, which were utilized towards the purchase of immovable properties in the name of her relatives, the communiqué said.

