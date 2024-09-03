Assam: Bodoland University celebrates National Sports Day

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland University (BU) celebrated the ‘National Sports Day’ in the university campus with a three days long programme and concluded on Sunday as per the instruction of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and to motivate the students in sports along with formal education so that students become mentally and physically fit to render services for the nation in near future.

Keeping in mind the guidelines set forth and the theme, the Bodoland University has involved all the departmental students in various competitions and events. The students of the university participated eagerly in huge numbers as organized by the committees formed under the Director of Students Welfare. The Vice-Chancellor of the Bodoland University, Prof. B. L. Ahuja while attending as the chief guest inaugurated the programme where the Deans, Faculty members, Students and Director of the Students’ Welfare Dr. Prahlad Basumatary were present during the inaugural session.

In his speech Prof. Ahuja cited the importance of the sports and extra- curricular activities in students’ life. He said sports are the most important games which keep someone’s mind healthy and strong. The VC also urges the students to be always participative in sports as a person can also have it as a carrier in the present-day world and sports is always helpful for physical activities. The university organized the different competitions like the tug of war, kabaddi and football for both boys and girls of the university and the winners of the events were awarded prizes to encourage the students.

In the valedictory session, again the VC of Bodoland University remained as the chief guest where he offered thanks to all the students, faculty members, organizing committees, Registrar Dr. Subung Basumatary, DSW Dr. Prahlad Basumatary and employees of the University for making the programme a grand successful.

Also Read: Obituary Professor Nijamuddin Ahmed

Also watch: