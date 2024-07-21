All Dibrugarh Passengers from Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express Accident Safely Return Home

DIBRUGARH: All passengers from Dibrugarh who were on the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express train that met with an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, have safely returned to Dibrugarh on Saturday afternoon.

On July 18, the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express train met with an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Altogether, 42 passengers from Dibrugarh safely arrived at Banipur, Dibrugarh, via a special train on Saturday.

The Dibrugarh district administration provided light refreshments and drinking water to each passenger upon their safe arrival and arranged medical services for two passengers.

The district administration also arranged for ambulances and other vehicles to transport the passengers to their respective homes.

The death toll in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda has risen to four, while 31 people were injured in the incident, an official said on July 19.

Eight coaches of the train had derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from the state capital, on the Gonda-Gorakhpur section of the Northeast Railway on Thursday afternoon.

