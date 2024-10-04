Assam: Finance Minister Ajanta Neog Attends Closing Ceremony of 7th Poshan Abhiyan in Golaghat

A Correspondent

Golaghat: Finance Minister Ajanta Neog department attended the closing ceremony of Poshan Abhiyan 2024 at Golaghat as chief guest in the august presence of guest of honour Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour and Tea Tribes Welfare and parent Minister of the district along with Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Biswajit Phukan and District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta. The 7th edition of Poshan Abhiyan has been successfully implemented across the state and country from September 1 to September 30. 130 crores of participants including women and children, ministers, MLAs and representatives of people has taken a proactive approach in the successful implementation of the goal.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Ajanta Neog stressed that the key aim of Poshan is for pregnant women and children under 6 years. She pointed out that there are around 800 tea gardens in Assam which has a high maternity mortality rate and child mortality rate and this are the steps to accelerate participation of women from those areas and thereby reducing anemia.

Encouraging the consumption and growth of local fruits and vegetables at homes, she also mentioned the establishment of model anganwadi centres, cell phones for anganwadi workers for Poshan tracker and one time financial assistance for anganwadi workers on retirement declared by the current government.

Guest of honour Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour and Tea tribes welfare, who delivered a speech wherein he mentioned the need to provide better playing equipment facilities in Anganwadi centres as the children are the future generations.

MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in his speech addressed the issues related to nutrition and appreciated the efforts of the anganwadi workers MLA Biswajit Phukan who spoke on the occasion and said that there are five hundred anganwadi model centres in the district to provide nutritional food and he also advised the consumption of local fruits.

The welcome speech was delivered by Director of Women & Child Development department G. Shankar Sharma. During the programme different prizes were distributed like healthiest child award, best nutrition district and other prizes.

Also Read: BTC chief Pramod Boro reviews progress of ‘Mission Bwiswmuthi’ in Bodoland Territorial Region

Also Watch: