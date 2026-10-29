Arunachal Christian Forum offers to mediate talks between govt, SIFF over SUMP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has urged the state government to initiate peaceful dialogue with stakeholders over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), offering to mediate preliminary talks between the government and the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) amid continuing tensions in the Siang region.

In a representation addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the forum expressed concern over the prevailing situation and called for timely intervention to address apprehensions, bridge communication gaps and prevent further escalation.

The ACF said the contentious project involved sensitive issues concerning development, indigenous rights, agricultural livelihoods and the future of communities living in the Siang belt.

It stressed that such concerns required a transparent, sensitive and consultative approach, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of affected communities were respected.

Offering its services as a neutral facilitator, the forum said it was willing to initiate preliminary peace talks between the government and SIFF, subject to the consent of both parties.

Clarifying its stand, the ACF maintained that its initiative should not be construed as either supporting or opposing the proposed project.

Its role, it said, would be strictly confined to facilitating communication, promoting mutual understanding and creating a conducive atmosphere for meaningful dialogue. The forum emphasised that substantive decisions concerning the project must remain with competent authorities and stakeholders through established legal and democratic processes.

It also requested the chief minister to nominate a government representative to coordinate with the ACF and SIFF for exploring a mutually acceptable framework for discussions.

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