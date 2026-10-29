Mizoram CM Lalduhoma vows stronger anti-corruption measures

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that his government was committed to fighting corruption through improved systems and institutional reforms rather than mere words.

Addressing a function, organised in connection with the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, the Chief Minister called upon government employees to maintain integrity and urged the public to join hands with the government in combating corruption and malpractice.

He highlighted several reforms introduced by the government to close loopholes that enable corruption and strengthen transparency and accountability in public administration. These include the introduction of a biometric attendance system to ensure punctuality among government employees and the granting of general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he noted.

Lalduhoma said the government no longer tolerated irregular contract agreements or the wastage of public funds. "Projects had been centralised to prevent duplication and the repeated execution of unviable projects. Services under the Right to Public Services Act had been expanded, ensuring that officials delivered services within stipulated timeframes without requiring citizens to repeatedly approach government offices," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the online public grievance platform, "Mipui Aw", through which citizens can submit complaints. He said complaints that can be resolved promptly are being addressed without delay. A Project Monitoring Committee has been constituted with carefully selected public representatives as members to ensure proper implementation and prevent irregularities.

Lalduhoma urged citizens to report substandard work wherever they encounter it in Mizoram. He said the Lokayukta had been strengthened and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) better equipped to tackle corruption. (IANS)

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