Arunachal CM assures plot of land for establishment of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Regional Centre

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday assured a suitable plot of land for early establishment of a regional centre of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (Central Institute of Hindi), in the state. Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the Hindi department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), near here, Khandu informed that the state government's proposal for the same has been accepted by the central government, and the onus is now on the state to donate sufficient and suitable land for the establishment of the institute's regional centre. The event was also attended by Kendriya Hindi Sansthan director Prof. Sunil Baburao Kulkarni.

