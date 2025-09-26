Arunachal CM, Dy CM Pay Tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on Birth Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday paid glowing tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, recalling his enduring philosophy of integral humanism and commitment to uplifting the last person in society.

Taking to social media, Khandu described Upadhyaya as a “luminous thinker, unmatched organiser, and eternal torchbearer” who laid the foundation of a nation driven by values and compassion.

“Our nation draws its soul from Bharat Mata. Without ‘Mata,’ India would be reduced to nothing more than geography, a lifeless stretch of land,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“On his birth anniversary, I bow in reverence to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, who gifted us the vision of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, guiding generations on the path of nation-building,” the chief minister added.

Mein also remembered the Jana Sangh leader as a source of inspiration whose principles continue to guide India’s growth.

“His vision of Ekatma Manavvad and Antyodaya remains a guiding light in our journey towards a society that uplifts every individual. Let us carry forward his legacy by working for a self-reliant, inclusive and compassionate India,” Mein said in a social media post.

Born in Mathura, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya rose to prominence as a key organisational leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His philosophy of Integral Humanism emphasised the holistic development of both the individual and society, with Antyodaya, the welfare of the last person, at its core.

As part of its ongoing Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, the BJP has lined up programmes to commemorate Upadhyaya’s anniversary, BJP sources said here.

The initiatives include drives to promote Indian-made products under its campaign to strengthen the swadeshi spirit, they added.

