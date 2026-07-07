Arunachal CM, DyCM extend birthday wishes to Dalai Lama

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday extended birthday greetings to the 14th Dalai Lama on his 91st birthday.

Khandu wished the spiritual leader good health and long life, praising his message of peace, compassion and harmony. Mein also conveyed his greetings, describing the Dalai Lama as a global symbol of wisdom and non-violence who has inspired generations.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing also joined in extending wishes, praying for his continued good health and guidance towards peace and universal brotherhood.

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